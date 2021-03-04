8 fun Bark in the Park events to check out in March

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Grab your furry friend and head over to Henderson for a fun spin on the city’s annual Bark in the Park event! The 2021 version will feature “Paw-pup” events, happening at various dog parks around the city.

Events are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every weekend in March. The best part? They’re free to attend.

You and your pup can take part in an agility course, photo opportunities, doggie cake walks and interactive activities at all locations. They are as follows:

March 6 : Desert Pulse Park, 475 Pulse Ave.

: Desert Pulse Park, 475 Pulse Ave. March 7 : Cactus Wren Park, 2900 Ivanpah Dr.

: Cactus Wren Park, 2900 Ivanpah Dr. March 13 : Heritage Park (Bark Park), 350 Racetrack Rd.

: Heritage Park (Bark Park), 350 Racetrack Rd. March 14 : Cactus Wren Park

: Cactus Wren Park March 20 : Equestrian Park South, 1298 Equestrian Dr.

: Equestrian Park South, 1298 Equestrian Dr. March 21 : Arroyo Grande Sports Complex, 298 Arroyo Grande Blvd.

: Arroyo Grande Sports Complex, 298 Arroyo Grande Blvd. March 27 : Aventura Park, 2525 Via Firenze

: Aventura Park, 2525 Via Firenze March 28: Acacia Park, 50 Casa Del Fuego St.

The city says those who attend events at Heritage Park and Arroyo Grande will have the opportunity to adopt dogs from the city’s animal shelter. If you go to the Aventura Park popup, Vegas Roots Rescue will be there with adoptable pups.

Ever dreamed of having someone create art inspired by your dog? The Cactus Wren event on March 14, Arroyo Grande and Acacia Park events will feature a caricaturist.

You’ll also have the opportunity to win prizes every week. The city encourages residents to hit the trail with their leashed pets and take a few selfies. When you post it, use the tag #BarkInTheParkHenderson2021 and include your location. You’re free to enter as many times as you’d like!

As with any fun event, there are a few rules. Attendees must adhere to social distancing and wear a mask. Additionally:

Dogs must be leashed

Dogs must be under the control of a handler, 10-years-old and up, when outside the park

Owners are responsible for cleaning up after their pets

For a full list of dog parks, click here.

What are you waiting for? Head out and start the festivities this weekend!