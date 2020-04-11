8 employees at Southern Nevada State Veterans Home test positive for COVID-19

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Eight employees at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home (SNSVH) have tested positive for COVID-19. At least 234 employees were tested.

According to the state Department of Veterans Services (NDVS), those who tested positive were already at home or were immediately direct to self-isolate for the mandated two weeks.

“We are extremely grateful we were able to get COVID-19 testing for all our residents and team members at the home,” said Kat Miller, director of NDVS, in a news release. “This has really helped to ease the fears and concerns of our residents, staff and families. But we realize we have to remain vigilant in order to get on top of this virus and stay on top of it.”

Several precautions are in place at the home, including barring people who haven’t been tested from working.

The NDVS noted there is one outstanding test, but that individual is not working at SNSVH.