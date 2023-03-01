LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Savannah Henderson, the 28-year-old woman authorities accuse of being involved in a shooting and a SWAT response at the Moonlite BunnyRanch on Feb. 20, said in a tweet Tuesday that charges against her were dropped.

Henderson, AKA Tiara Tae, of Dayton, Nevada, surrendered to authorities after reports that gunshots were fired in a dispute between two workers at the legal brothel.

A gif of kids dancing to “Stayin’ Alive” posted on Tuesday on her Twitter account carried the message:

“Me after the judge stated my charges were dropped 👍🏼 I was proven innocent. Not guilty.”

Savannah Henderson, AKA Tiara Tae, was booked into Lyon County Jail following a police standoff and shooting at Moonlight BunnyRanch, deputies said. (Credit: Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office)

But calls to Lyon County authorities told a different story on Wednesday.

Lyon County District Attorney Stephen B. Rye said charges against Henderson haven’t been dropped.

Officials at Dayton Justice Court said there are currently two cases involving Henderson: A felony case involving three charges, and a misdemeanor case that carries one charge.

After the incident, she was facing four charges: convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing/resisting a peace officer — all felonies. The fourth charge, discharging a firearm, is a gross misdemeanor.

Her social media posts Tuesday indicate she was released on bail, which was $86,140 according to the Lyon County sheriff. Henderson says she’s traveling the country. “Next stop, Alaska!! Im free traveling the world and loving every second🥰 ✈️ I board my next flight soon! Can’t wait to dog sled again!”