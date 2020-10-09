8 candidates vie for 4 spots on the CCSD Board of Trustees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The election next month features a big local race. Eight people are vying for four Clark County School District Board of Trustee seats.

This race may change the dynamic of the board in the nation’s fifth largest school district.

The CCSD Board of Trustee seats in Districts A, B, C and E are open — a situation potentially altering the make-up of the seven person governing board.

The only incumbent in the race is current board president Lola Brooks, since the other three trustees term out.

“It’s obviously going to change because there’s going to be change in personalities. But that’s going to be a good thing,” said Jeff Proffitt, District B candidate.

Eight candidates are campaigning for the four spots. Most speak in favor of a transition, after noticing issues among members.

“Some of it is clashing personalities,” said Alexis Salt, District E candidate.

“The board right now as it stands has a little bit of a communication problem,” added Lisa Guzman District A candidate.

That was evident over the summer during a special board meeting. Some women disagreed about an abrupt adjournment before a vote on the superintendent’s employment.

“I think that what we’re seeing is a level of dysfunction that is really harming our students at this point,” said Liberty Leavitt, District A candidate.

“In this moment in time, we have a really unique opportunity to bring in new energy,” added Evelyn Garcia Morales, District C candidiate.

Some say the election may unify the board, while dealing with various issues including the budget, distance education and pandemic.

“I think we have one common goal in mind and that is the children,” said Katie Williams, District B Candidate.

“There are some things that we need to do to be more proactive versus being reactive,” added Tameka Henry, District C candidate.

8 News Now spoke with each candidate via Zoom. You can find them below: