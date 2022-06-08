LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 78-year-old motorcyclist died Wednesday after a crash that occurred in the northwest valley last week.

According to Metro police, the crash happened on N. Rancho Drive north of W. Gowan Road on Saturday afternoon. A 2016 Ford Escape was leaving a private drive and making a right northbound turn onto Rancho when it crossed into the path of a 2007 Harley Davidson and the two collided.

The motorcyclist was transported to UMC Trauma and was in the ICU until he was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

Police said that the driver of the Ford remained at the scene and didn’t show any signs of impairment.

The motorcyclist’s death marks the 69th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction in 2022. The crash is still under investigation.