LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 76-year-old woman is dead after a Tuesday evening crash in the east Las Vegas valley, according to Las Vegas police.

Around 5:20 p.m., officers responded to a crash on North Eastern Avenue, north of Walnut Avenue near Bonanza Road. Evidence at the scene and surveillance footage showed that a Toyota was driving northbound on Eastern Avenue when a GMC 2500 was traveling southbound, police said.

The crash occurred when the Toyota turned left into a private drive, entering the path of the GMC. The GMC crashed into the side of the Toyota, causing it to travel south, police said.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

This death marks the 60th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2023.