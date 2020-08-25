76 pedestrians, 237 motorists ticketed in Henderson safety enforcement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police issued 237 speeding violations and issued 77 warnings in a pedestrian safety event that concluded on Friday.

In addition, 76 pedestrians were cited for safety violations, according to a Henderson Police Department news release.

As part of the ongoing Nevada Department of Public Safety’s Joining Forces Program, officers made a total of 427 stops, including both vehicles and pedestrians, from Aug. 10 to Aug. 21. There were also 20 citations written for no auto insurance, and 71 other citations involving various violations.

The program, funded by $201,000 in a federal grant, provides for enforcement and education to reduce deaths and injuries on Nevada roadways.

A new initiative focused on speeding enforcement began on Aug. 20.