LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 76-acre park and a fire station are part of a Henderson plan for land currently under control of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) at the end of Bermuda Road in the south valley.

BLM is seeking public input on the City of Henderson proposal for the project at Bermuda Road and Larson Lane. The land would be transferred to Henderson if the park if the project moves forward.

A 76-acre community park — about the same size as Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas — would have several multi-use fields, an outdoor track, an events plaza, a recreation center, tennis and pickleball courts, a field house with a gym, basketball and volleyball courts, a skate park, a multi-use recreation center with an indoor aquatics area, an outdoor aquatics area, playgrounds, a splash pad and restrooms, according to a BLM news release.

A 12,000-square-foot fire station — Henderson Fire Station 92 — would be on about 4 acres in the northeast corner of the parcel. An area outside the station would be dedicated to fire response training.

“BLM is pleased to have a role in developing a project to benefit the public and help the local community grow,” Bruce Sillitoe, Las Vegas Field Manager, said. “This action will provide more recreation opportunities in the City of Henderson, while also improving public safety.”

The Notice of Realty Action is available in the Federal Register and begins a 45-day public comment period ending Feb. 1, 2024. Written comments can be faxed to 702-515-5010 or delivered to: Las Vegas Field Office, Assistant Field Manager, 4701 N. Torrey Pines Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89130.