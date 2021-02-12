$750K bail set for truck driver charged in deaths of five bicyclists

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jordan Barson, the truck driver facing DUI charges in the deaths of five bicyclists in a December crash on U.S. Highway 95, had his bail set at $750,000 on Thursday.

According to Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, methamphetamine was found in Barson’s system.

Barson, 45, had previously been held without bail. He is still in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum ordered the bail amount with several conditions. Barson would be monitored for drugs and alcohol, in addition to electronic monitoring by a wrist or ankle device.

Barson is facing 14 felony charges for a DUI crash that killed five bicyclists on Dec. 10.

The bicyclists were part of a group that was riding from Las Vegas to Nipton. The crash happened on U.S. 95 south of Boulder City.

Barson’s next scheduled court appearance is March 4.

Las Vegas Cyclist Memorial (LVCM) has spearheaded a public awareness campaign following the crash. Law enforcement events and billboards have publicized the requirement for motorists to allow three feet of space for bicyclists — and to move to a left lane when possible, allowing a full lane of space.