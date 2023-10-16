LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – When Jimmy Singh looks outside his door, he sees a bridge being built between his business and his customers.

“My customers come from only the Strip,” Singh said outside Las Vegas Souvenirs & Gifts Monday morning. “For like nine years, I’ve never seen that.”

His 10-year-ownership anniversary is drawing near, but his parking lot remains empty. He blames the 750-foot-long bridge that’s rising from the middle of Flamingo Road and lowering the speed of traffic along Koval Lane.

“The cars, they cannot enter here. So, my whole park is empty always,” Singh said, looking at tractors carrying sand outside his business. “This is very bad for my business.”

It’s the most recent divot in the road to the Las Vegas Grand Prix: vehicular bridge installation.

There are three in total that will provide ground access inside of the circuit when the track is hot.

Unlike other F1 grand prix, this track is in the public right of way instead of an enclosed facility.

23,000 hotel rooms, thousands of grandstand seats, and a collection of businesses will be isolated on the inside.

That’s where the bridges come in, which is also anticipated to shuttle thousands of hospitality workers during the three-day racing event.

In June, Las Vegas Grand Prix (LVGP) Project Manager Terry Miller warned of the anticipated disruptions from these three temporary structures.

He said pieces of each bridge were constructed outside of Las Vegas, flown into Clark County, and are now being assembled.

“Probably the most significant will be our temporary bridge structures,” Miller said during a June 2023 tour of the Paddock Building. “Both of those bridges (over Harmon) are two lanes. Flamingo is four lanes, so it’s a much more significant structure.”

Work on the Flamingo Bridge will span over a week. Sunday and Monday were spent establishing the westernmost base of the bridge.

Starting at 9:00 p.m. Monday through 9:00 p.m. Saturday, the Koval and Flamingo intersection will be completely closed to traffic.

Koval will reopen in both directions afterward, though Flamingo will not reopen either westbound or eastbound until Wednesday, October 25, at 9:00 p.m.

The bridges will be open to public travel when the track is not in use for racing. Those wanting to stay a week ahead of the closures can sign up for text alerts that are delivered every Sunday by Clark County and F1: text “F1LV” to 31996.