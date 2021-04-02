75-year-old man dies in crash Friday morning in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 75-year-old Las Vegas man died Friday morning in a crash in the southwest valley, according to Metro police.

The crash at W. Twain Avenue and S. Duneville Street occurred just after 9 a.m. when a 2009 Toyota Scion XD failed to stop at a stop sign as it traveled southbound on Duneville. The southbound car entered the intersection at Twain, where it collided with a BMW X3 that was headed east on Twain.

The driver of the Scion was transported to UMC Trauma, but did not survive, a Metro news release said.

After the initial impact of the crash, the Scion rotated 180 degrees clockwise and left the roadway. The rear of the vehicle struck a short brick wall.

The collision pushed the BMW to the right, where it collided with a 2002 Toyota Echo that was eastbound next to the BMW, investigators said.

The drivers of the BMW and the Toyota Echo remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment, police said.

The driver’s death will not be counted as a traffic related fatality until the investigation by the Clark County Coroner Medical Examiner’s Office has been completed.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collison Investigation Section.