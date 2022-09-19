LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The body of a 75-year-old hiker previously reported missing last month has been found.

Rock Stanley’s body was found on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 17, according to a Facebook post by his family and by Red Rock Search and Rescue.

“We are waiting on a formal identification and examination for more details,” a post read.

The Clark County Coroner’s office has since officially identified Stanley.

Stanley was last seen on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 23 at around 5 a.m. near the 2700 block of Kyle Canyon Road. His family had said he left to hike the North Loop Trail on Mount Charleston and never came back.

According to Stanley’s son, he had texted his brother early Tuesday morning saying he got lost on the trail and that he was trying to backtrack. Nobody heard from him after that.

Red Rock Search and Rescue led five searches with volunteers looking for Stanley while he was missing.

Stanley and his wife were visiting Las Vegas from Athens, Texas on a yearly trip.