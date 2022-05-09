LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In honor of Mother’s Day in, Red Rock Radiology at Mountainview Hospital is offering some women across the Las Vegas valley a deal on mammograms during the month of May.

From May 1 through 31, $75 computer-aided detection, and 3D digital screening mammograms are being offered to women who may be uninsured or underinsured.

Program participants must be at least 40 years old. If you have insurance, check with your provider; you may find out that your mammogram is fully covered.

To schedule your annual mammogram or take advantage of the special contact Red Rock Radiology at 702-962-7775.