$75 Costco coupon is a scam

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If sounds too good to be true and it is. Costco is warning customers about a scam coupon making its way across social media.

Costco has a post on its Facebook page about the scam and thanked fans for letting them know about it.

“While we love our fans and our members, this offer is a SCAM,” the company wrote. “Thanks to our fans for letting us know about this recurring hoax!”

Despite several posts out there, Costco is NOT giving away $75 coupons. While we love our fans and our members, this…

Posted by Costco on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

The scam coupon encourages people to click on a link and follow a few steps to claim the money. According to Snopes.com, people are led to a page where they are asked to provide personal information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

