LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A popular large art installation from a Burning Man festival will become an immersive experience in Las Vegas.

In 2016, a Boeing 747 jumbo jet sans the tail section was a trucked through the Nevada desert for the Burning Man festival. The two-story plane had a bar and lounge and was the highlight at that year’s gathering.

That 747, which is 150 feet long and 60 feet wide, is expected to be a must-see exhibit once a final landing place in Las Vegas is finalized.

Boeing 747 Jumbo Jet (Credit: Melanie McClenahan)

Boeing 747 Jumbo Jet (Credit: Melanie McClenahan)

Boeing 747 Jumbo Jet (Credit: Melanie McClenahan)

The Fisher Brothers’ who own Area 15, an immersive entertainment venue, purchased the jumbo jet and are in the process of remodeling it.

“We are incredibly excited about the immeasurable creative opportunities that come with repurposing this 747 jet. The possibilities of what we can accomplish with this purchase are endless, and we look forward to sharing more as our vision takes shape,” said Winston Fisher, Fisher Brothers and CEO, AREA15.

The Fisher Brothers said they want to create an emotional connection for visitors through art, entertainment, and experiences.

“The 747 has a rich history of pushing artistic boundaries in Nevada, and we are pleased to welcome its next iteration to Las Vegas. The aircraft will surely be a new landmark for our city,” said Las Vegas Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, Ward 3.

The aircraft which once served as a passenger jet in Brazil is being temporarily stored at Las Vegas Speedway.