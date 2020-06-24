74-year-old woman’s February death classified as traffic fatality

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following an investigation, police say the driver in a single-car crash in February died of injuries she suffered in the accident.

That conclusion makes it a traffic-related fatality for Metro’s records, and makes the victim the 46th traffic-related fatality of the year. The woman is not identified in documents provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The 74-year-old woman died of blunt force injuries in the Feb. 27 afternoon crash near the intersection of West Tropicana Avenue and La Cumbre Drive, near South Buffalo Drive. The crash occurred when the woman’s Toyota Corolla veered off the road and hit a tree.