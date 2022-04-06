LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dads in Schools volunteers are getting excited to step into the hallways but with 74 schools wanting their help, they need your help to grow their team.



“We have hundreds of volunteers who have currently signed up to be dads in schools,” said founder, Troy Martinez.

(Credit: Dads In School website)



The problem is, that they need hundreds of more applicants. In total, they need 741 men to cover the 74 schools that have requested help.



Martinez said he is grateful the school board approved their group at a time when violence has been such a hot topic in our schools.

(Credit: Dads In School website)



“It is encouraging to see the community as we expected to be Vegas strong and rise up in a time of need and be there to heal and protect students,” Martinez said.



“I think it is a good term program for disruptive students who need extra attention to help them not be so disruptive,” said parent Cherish Morgan.



Although many parents are looking forward to this, not everyone is on board with the program as some worry about unlicensed volunteers on campus.



If you would like to volunteer to be a dad in school click HERE.



Martinez said every volunteer has to go through a background check which will take about three weeks to complete.