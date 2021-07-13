73rd Emmy Awards to be announced at 8:30 a.m.

FILE – In this July 12, 2018, file photo, an Emmy statue is displayed onstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Nominations Announcements at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center, in Los Angeles. The Emmy Awards being held on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, will include a $2.8 million donation to No Kid Hungry to support the group’s efforts to feed children affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The Television Academy announced the donation Friday, Sept. 18. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — TV shows that helped distract America during the pandemic are in the hunt for Emmy nominations. Among them: the British royal drama “The Crown” and “Ted Lasso,” a fish-out-of-water comedy about an American football coach put in charge of a British soccer team.

The nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday by father-and-daughter actors Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

Contenders in the miniseries category include “The Queen’s Gambit,” with breakout star Anya Taylor-Jones áas a troubled chess prodigy. Also vying for Emmy recognition is “The Underground Railroad,” created by Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins. CBS will air the Emmy Awards on Sept. 19