LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 73-year-old man is in critical condition after a crash involving two vehicles and a moped in Spring Valley.

The crash occurred on Sunday around 5 p.m., on West Flamingo Road west of the intersection with South Tenaya Way, according to police.

Evidence and witness statements showed that a black 2019 Chevrolet Colorado was driving westbound on Flamingo Road when a white 2013 Ford Taurus made a left turn, entering the path of the Chevrolet.

The left front of the Chevrolet hit the right front of the Ford causing the Chevrolet to then hit a stopped moped in a private driveway.

According to police, none of the involved drivers showed signs of impairment.

All occupants of the Ford and Chevrolet were taken to University Medical Center. The passenger on the Ford sustained life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition, police said.

The rider of the moped reported minor injuries but declined medical attention.