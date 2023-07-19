LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 71-year-old man was found dead at a trailhead in Death Valley National Park on Tuesday, and heat might have contributed to his death, according to park officials.

The man might have just returned from a hike at Golden Canyon as temperatures reached 121 degrees, according to National Park Service officials. Golden Canyon is a popular hiking spot just off Badwater Road near Furnace Creek.

He collapsed outside the restroom at the trailhead. He was wearing a sun hat and hiking clothes, and carried a backpack. His car was in the parking lot, officials said. The victim was from the Los Angeles area.

This might be the second heat-related death in the park this summer. A 65-year-old man died on July 3.

Park visitors saw the man on the ground and called 911 for assistance at 3:40 p.m. National Park Service and Inyo County Sheriff’s Office responded.

The high temperatures prevented Mercy Air’s helicopter from taking part transporting the victim.

Park rangers arrived at 3:47 p.m., performed CPR and used an automated external defibrillator but could not save the man.

The Inyo County (California) Coroner’s Office has not yet determined the man’s cause of death, but park rangers suspect heat was a factor.

The official temperature at nearby Furnace Creek was 121 degrees around the time of his death. Actual temperatures inside Golden Canyon were likely much higher, due to canyon walls radiating the sun’s heat.

Park rangers do not recommend hiking at low elevations after 10:00 a.m.