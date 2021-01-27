70 years ago today: Nevada’s first atomic bomb test set off at Frenchman Flat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today marks the 70th anniversary of the first atomic bomb test in the Nevada desert.

A U.S. Air Force plane dropped a one-kiloton bomb on Frenchman Flat northwest of Las Vegas at the Nevada Test Site on Jan. 27, 1951. The area is now part of the Nevada National Security Site.

Between 1951 and 1992, the U.S. military detonated more than 900 atomic bombs in Nevada, though most were underground.

People used to grab a drink and sit on top of Atomic Liquors and watch the atomic blasts. It’s the oldest free-standing bar in town.

Virginia’s Cafe opened at the site in 1945 on Fremont Street, and after it closed in 1952, the owners reopened it as Atomic Liquors.

Atomic Liquors is currently closed, waiting for capacity limits under COVID-19 to be lifted.