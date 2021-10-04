$70 million golf attraction going in next to The STRAT in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A $70 million, four-story golf attraction called “Atomic Range” is coming to a seven-acre site next to The STRAT on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Golden Entertainment, which owns The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod, announced the 92,000 square-foot attraction in a Monday news release. The multi-level range, featuring 103 hitting bays, brings a new attraction to the edge of downtown that developers expect to bring more visitors to The STRAT.

The attraction, which is designed for golfers of all levels, is expected to break ground in the spring of 2022, and is projected to be finished by the end of 2023. It will bring about 500 new jobs.

“We are excited to provide this new golf experience to our guests at the STRAT, as well as downtown visitors, convention attendees, guests at North Strip properties and Las Vegas locals,” said Charles Protell, president and CFO of Golden Entertainment.

The joint venture between Golden Entertainment and Flite Golf & Entertainment will be built just north and adjacent to The STRAT.

Flite Golf has partnered with Century Golf, which has managed more than 500 golf facilities worldwide, according to a news release.