SPRING, Texas (CW39) — A boy that was declared missing for a few hours Thursday morning, was found dead inside a washing machine, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

Troy Khoeler, 7, was missing for over two hours, authorities after 8 a.m. said on Twitter:

On scene, authorities with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they didn’t know how the boy got inside the washing machine or the circumstances surrounding cause of death.

According the early reports, the Constable’s office said he was missing from the 4400 block of Rosegate Drive, Cypresswood Drive and Aldine Westfield Road. near the Birnamwood Subdivision and just east of the Hardy Toll Road and north of FM 1960 on northeast Harris County.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said on Twitter that he and his deputies were searching for the 7-year-old. He was declared missing for approximately two to three hours.

He was later discovered at the home on Rosegate Drive, dead inside the washing machine located in the garage of the home, authorities said.

Authorities said later on Thursday that the boy was in foster care, and the foster parents were questioned, but as of Friday morning, no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed in the case.

The investigation is continuing, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.