7-year-old Las Vegas girl critically injured after jet ski accident on Colorado River

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (KLAS) — A 7-year-old Las Vegas girl is critically injured after being hit by a jet ski in the Colorado River over the weekend, according to Bullhead City Police.

A jet ski operator lost control and struck a mother and her two daughters, ages 7 and 12, who were wading in the water, the police department stated in a Facebook post.

Emergency crews responded to the incident on the river Saturday, April 3, around 5:20 p.m.

The department says the 7-year-old was airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital and is still being treated for her injuries.

The girl’s mother and her 12-year-old sister were treated at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center (WARMC) in Bullhead City.

“The jet ski reportedly stalled and the operator tried to avoid hitting the family in the water, but was unable to control the vessel,” police stated.

The jet ski operator cooperated with police and consented to a blood draw, according to police.

The victim’s family is from Las Vegas and was reportedly visiting the area for the weekend.

The incident is still under investigation.