The Clark County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a seven-year-old boy died over the weekend after an accidental drowning in a pond at a golf course.

It happened on Saturday, May 13, around 6:30 p.m. when officers were called to the Las Vegas Country Club in the 900 block of Tam O Shanter near Vegas Valley Drive and Liberace Avenue.

The child was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead.