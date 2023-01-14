LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— “He’s a hero,” Justyn Boumah said of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Boumah may just be 7 years old, but he’s a follower of the civil rights icon’s lessons. A leader who sacrificed his life to end segregation, and 55 years after his assassination, has inspired many around the world, including Boumah.

“Martin Luther King taught me that you can help anyone in any kind of way,” Boumah said.

He was selected to serve as the grand marshal at the annual Las Vegas MLK Day Parade.

On top of that appointment, Boumah is the chief executive officer of the non-profit Traveling Toddler and Heroes and Hearts.

He’s traveled the world helping build libraries within countries in Africa and even in Warsaw, Poland.

During the pandemic, the 7-year-old made care packages for first responders and sanitation workers.

For this young life of service, he was picked as the grand marshal for Monday’s parade.

“I’m trying to think what the words is…nervous because of all the people and, being excited because [of] being the grand marshal,” he said.

Dr. King was assassinated on April 4, 1968, while standing on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis.

Justyn mother’s Racquel Boumah says she instills in her son the values King left behind.

“MLK said that everyone can be great because everyone can serve,” his mother said.

She does this as a way to preserve and advance the memory of King whose life was tragically cut short.

“Regardless if you give a hamburger to the person experiencing homelessness on the side of the road, or your Bill Gates giving a million dollars to make sure somebody has drinking water in Africa. The service is still the same,” she said.

The MLK parade will start at 10 a.m. Monday on 4th St near Ogden Ave in downtown Las Vegas. Good Day Las Vegas will be live with pre-parade coverage.