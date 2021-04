SALT LAKE CITY (KLAS) — The family of 7-year-old Izabella Bohannon says she is now being treated out of state. She’s been in a medically induced coma at Sunrise Hospital after being hit by a jet ski last weekend near Bullhead City.

Her family told 8 News Now Wednesday night that she’s been flown to Salt Lake City for advanced care while awaiting surgery.

If you’d like to donate and help the family, click here.