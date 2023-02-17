LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man with a lengthy criminal history is accused of shooting into a car at an intersection in an attempt to kill his former girlfriend while their 7-month-old baby was in the back seat.

Tory Randall, 32, was mad at his ex-girlfriend when she attempted to drop their child off at his home on Raymond Lane, near Carey Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, around midnight on Feb. 14. According to the arrest report, he didn’t want the child to come over and told her, he would drive to her home and “empty out a mag” there.

The woman whose name is redacted from the report said she drove back to her home with the baby but as she neared the intersection of Gaye Lane and Stonehaven Drive, she saw Randall in his truck driving toward her as if he was going to crash into her car head-on. She told police, he got out of his truck, walked up to her car, opened the driver’s door, and fired a shot at her. The woman said she lifted her left arm to protect herself.

The arrest report said doctors at UMC who performed emergency surgery on the woman said the bullet struck her elbow, severely fracturing her radius bone and severing multiple arteries causing major blood loss.

When police spoke with the woman after her surgery, the report said she told them that although Randall was a felon and not allowed to have a gun, he always carried one. Court documents show Randall is an ex-convict who committed burglary, grand larceny auto, battery with substantial bodily harm, battery by a prisoner, and a felon with a firearm.

The injured woman told police Randall had threatened to kill her “numerous times” because she would not leave her current boyfriend to be with him permanently.

After the woman was shot, she drove off toward her home and called 911 to report the shooting. She then called her current boyfriend, who was home with another child, to warn him that Randall may come to their home.

When the woman arrived at her home, her current boyfriend said she was “bleeding excessively” and he began trying to stop the bleeding while waiting for paramedics. The woman was transported to the hospital for emergency treatment.

Police arrested Randall on Feb. 16 at his home. He is facing the following charges:

Attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon

Assault domestic violence with the use of a deadly weapon

Domestic battery with the use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm

Child abuse/neglect, first offense, with the use of a deadly weapon

Discharging a gun at/into an occupied structure/vehicle/craft

Own/possession of a gun by a prohibited person

Domestic battery – second offense



Randall’s history of arrests in Clark County dates back to 2009. His bail was set at $50,000 during his initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on Friday morning.