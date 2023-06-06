LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A morning fire at a Las Vegas valley apartment complex sent seven people to the hospital, displaced at least 14 other residents, and left one building destroyed.

A call about the fire was received at 5:04 a.m. reporting it at The Tides on Charleston which is east of Rainbow Boulevard.

Flames were contained to one building in the complex and some residents in that building jumped from balconies to escape the fire, according to the City of Las Vegas.

Firefighters respond to fire at The Tides on Charleston apartment complex on June 6, 2023. (KLAS)

Firefighters respond to fire at The Tides on Charleston apartment complex on June 6, 2023. (KLAS)

Firefighters respond to fire at The Tides on Charleston apartment complex on June 6, 2023. (KLAS)

Firefighters respond to fire at The Tides on Charleston apartment complex on June 6, 2023. (KLAS)

Firefighters respond to fire at The Tides on Charleston apartment complex on June 6, 2023. (KLAS)

Firefighters respond to fire at The Tides on Charleston apartment complex on June 6, 2023. (KLAS)

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue along with the Clark County Fire Department responded to the scene. Crews arrived at the scene within five minutes of the call and the fire was extinguished by 6:42 a.m., firefighters said. Crews remain on the scene cleaning up.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was transported to University Medical Center. Six other people were also transported, with two of them being in more serious condition.

Fourteen people are currently displaced and that number could increase to 23. The displaced residents will be placed in semi-permanent housing through a partnership between the city and American Red Cross.