LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County grand jury has indicted seven people in connection with the Labor Day 2021 murder of a man who was found on Interstate 15 northeast of Las Vegas.

The killing is described as a motorcycle gang murder and robbery targeting a rival gang member.

The indictment, returned on May 5, alleges six men were involved in the stabbing death of Tommy Kemery, 40, of Puyallup, Washington. A seventh man was indicted as an accessory after the fact for harboring the six men.

The names of the motorcycle gangs have been redacted from the indictment.

A black Harley Davidson was found near Kemery, who was transported to University Medical Center, where he was declared dead on Sept. 6. The attack occurred near Apex, about 20 miles northeast of the Las Vegas valley.

James Purdie, Raymon Segura, Bernard Woods, Darrel Cobb, Walter Perry and Justin Davis are accused of targeting Kemery, running him off the highway, chasing him into the desert and stabbing him to death. They are also accused stealing Kemery’s vest and .357 Smith and Wesson revolver.

Donald Green is charged with accessory to the murder, accused of helping the men elude police.

Davis, 33, is the only one currently in custody. He is at the Clark County Detention Center awaiting a warrant hearing on June 6. Davis goes by the nickname “Bones.”

Purdie is known as J-Rock. Other nicknames in the group are “Goldie” (Segura), “Caddy Lack” (Cobb), “Ganja” (Perry) and “Chicago Black” (Green).

Kemery died of “multiple sharp force injuries,” according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.