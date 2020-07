FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2010, file photo, Slurpees are displayed at a 7-Eleven store in Concord, N.H. The coronavirus pandemic has taken away another summertime tradition in the U.S.: There will be no free Slurpees at 7-Elevens on Saturday — July 11 — to hail a date that doubles as an abbreviation of the convenience store chain’s name. (AP Photo/Larry Crow, File)

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — 7-Eleven is shaking things up for its annual “7-Eleven Day” celebration.

Locations usually give out free slurpees on July 11, making it the busiest day of the year for the chain.

Given the coronavirus pandemic, the retailer says it will donate one million meals to Feeding America to celebrate its annual holiday, instead.

7-Eleven is still giving out free slurpees, but not all in one day. App users can collect the free offer any time in July.