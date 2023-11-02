LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cases of mpox, formally known as monkeypox, have jumped up in Clark County. Seven new cases were reported in October, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The last reported case was in August and at that time, reports of cases were significantly declining, the health district said. The first case was reported in Clark County in June 2022 and since then there have been a total of 303 cases.

The health district is encouraging people who are eligible, including those who have had contact with someone with mpox, to get the two-dose vaccine. Those eligible for a vaccine include:

Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, transgender or non-binary people who in the past six months have had one of the following: A new diagnosis of one or more sexually transmitted diseases. more than one sex partner, sex at a commercial venue, sex in association with a large public event in a geographic area where mpox transmission is occurring.

Sexual partners of people with the risks described above

People who anticipate experiencing any of the above

People who had close physical contact with someone known or suspected of having mpox in the last 14 days

People who have been informed by the health district that they are a close contact of someone with mpox



The health district has administrated a total of 11,300 mpox vaccines. More information can be found at this link.