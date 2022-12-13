LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A $3.5 million expansion of the gate canopy at Allegiant Stadium is part of $7.5 million in capital projects planned at the 2-year-old stadium in 2023.

Built at a cost of $1.9 billion — including $750 million in taxes — the stadium is hardly a work in progress. But plans call for a list of projects to make improvements that include a $1.3 million misting system, $350,265 for bollards and $320,787 for seat reinstallation.

The expanded canopy and misters will be welcome relief for people attending summer events at the stadium.

The full list of capital improvements was submitted to the Las Vegas Stadium Authority in early November in a letter from Michael Crome, senior vice president and chief financial officer for the Las Vegas Raiders:

Front of House Trash Receptacle Add — $67,318

Perimeter Trash Receptacle Add — $11,018

Tilt Trucks — $46,456

QSYS DSP Install — $578,000

Parking Lot Fiber — $459,800

Composter — $61,400

Exterior Bollards — $350,265

Mobile Vehicle Barriers — $393,280

Parking Swing Gates — $18,160

Field Protection — $258,044

Field Scrim — $76,828

SEDA Seat Reinstallation — $320,787

Gate Canopy Expansion — $3,519,646

Exterior Misting — $1,312,543

K-Rail Barrier — $33,652

TOTAL — $7,507,197

The Raiders are responsible for funding capital improvements.