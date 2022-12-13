LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A $3.5 million expansion of the gate canopy at Allegiant Stadium is part of $7.5 million in capital projects planned at the 2-year-old stadium in 2023.
Built at a cost of $1.9 billion — including $750 million in taxes — the stadium is hardly a work in progress. But plans call for a list of projects to make improvements that include a $1.3 million misting system, $350,265 for bollards and $320,787 for seat reinstallation.
The expanded canopy and misters will be welcome relief for people attending summer events at the stadium.
The full list of capital improvements was submitted to the Las Vegas Stadium Authority in early November in a letter from Michael Crome, senior vice president and chief financial officer for the Las Vegas Raiders:
- Front of House Trash Receptacle Add — $67,318
- Perimeter Trash Receptacle Add — $11,018
- Tilt Trucks — $46,456
- QSYS DSP Install — $578,000
- Parking Lot Fiber — $459,800
- Composter — $61,400
- Exterior Bollards — $350,265
- Mobile Vehicle Barriers — $393,280
- Parking Swing Gates — $18,160
- Field Protection — $258,044
- Field Scrim — $76,828
- SEDA Seat Reinstallation — $320,787
- Gate Canopy Expansion — $3,519,646
- Exterior Misting — $1,312,543
- K-Rail Barrier — $33,652
- TOTAL — $7,507,197
The Raiders are responsible for funding capital improvements.