6th vaping-related lung illness reported in Clark County

FILE – In this Oct. 4, 2019, file photo, a woman using an electronic cigarette exhales in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. With one in four teenagers now using e-cigarettes, underage vaping is universally condemned, and the federal government considers it an epidemic. But some other researchers believe recent trends continue to show vaping’s promise as a tool to steer millions of adult smokers away from cigarettes, the nation’s leading cause of death. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health is reporting a sixth case of vaping-related lung illness.

The case was reported on Dec. 18, 2019. Of the six current cases in Clark County, three are people between the ages of 18 to 21 years old, two cases are in people between the ages of 25 to 49 years old and one case involves a teen under 18.

All individuals suffering from vaping-related lung injuries report they purchased or acquired their products from different sources, including friends, retail outlets, and online purchases.

Among Clark County’s reported cases, one individual reported using e-cigarettes with nicotine products only, while the other individuals reported using tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products, with three of the five also reported using cannabinoid (CBD) oils.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified vitamin E acetate as the chemical of concern among people with an e-cigarette or vaping product use associated with lung injury.