6th vaping-related lung illness reported in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health is reporting a sixth case of vaping-related lung illness.
The case was reported on Dec. 18, 2019. Of the six current cases in Clark County, three are people between the ages of 18 to 21 years old, two cases are in people between the ages of 25 to 49 years old and one case involves a teen under 18.
All individuals suffering from vaping-related lung injuries report they purchased or acquired their products from different sources, including friends, retail outlets, and online purchases.
Among Clark County’s reported cases, one individual reported using e-cigarettes with nicotine products only, while the other individuals reported using tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products, with three of the five also reported using cannabinoid (CBD) oils.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified vitamin E acetate as the chemical of concern among people with an e-cigarette or vaping product use associated with lung injury.