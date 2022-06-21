LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Office of County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya will present the 6th annual State of the Wedding Industry on Thursday, June 23. This event will cover wedding industry trends throughout Clark County.

The evening will cover COVID-19”s impact on the number of couples coming to Clark County to get married, as well as wedding couple demographics and marketing initiatives. Additionally, a presentation will done on 2023 wedding marketing from the LVCVA’s ‘Forever Happens Here’ campaign.

Opportunities for wedding and wedding-related hospitality businesses such as lodging, restaurants, entertainment, and spas will also be detailed.

The event will be hosted by the Vegas Wedding Chamber at the Florentine Ballroom at Tuscany Suites and Casino and will be open to the public. Those interested are encouraged to register in advance at this site. Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with presentations beginning at 6 p.m.