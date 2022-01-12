68-year-old man dies of injuries after Dec. 31 crash in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 68-year-old man has died of injuries from a Dec. 31 crash in the east Las Vegas valley, according to Metro police.

Martin Katz died Jan. 8, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office. His cause of death is still pending.

The crash, which occurred at about 9 a.m. at the intersection of Stewart Avenue and Mojave Road, involved a tractor-trailer and a 2004 Ford E-350 van driven by Katz.

Police said the tractor-trailer was turning left across Stewart when it collided with the van, which was eastbound on Stewart. Katz was taken to University Medical Center with what were believed to be minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. The driver of the tractor-trailer stayed at the scene after the crash and did not appear to be impaired, police said.

The death marked the 4th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2022.