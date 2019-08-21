$6,700 in school supply donations come from Las Vegas parking ticket program

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Almost $1,800 in school supplies for Clark County students came from parking tickets issued from June 19-July 19.

And another $5,000 in donated school supplies from BIC will push the total to over $6,700.

The City of Las Vegas allowed parking violators to pay their fine with new and unwrapped supplies of equal or greater value — receipt required.

And 58 people took the time to pay their fine that way, according to Evelyn Valdez of Las Vegas parking services.

School supplies are shown at the end of a monthlong program that allowed people to pay parking tickets with donations. (City of Las Vegas)

Backpacks, notebooks, crayons, pencils, tissues, markers, index cards, glue and calculators were among the items donated. And Jesse Ortiz made headlines by erasing his fine by donating more than 200 erasers.

All supplies were turned over to the Teacher Exchange, a non-profit associated with the Public Education Foundation. The supplies coming from BIC will go directly to the Teacher Exchange. Also, 18 cases of paper were donated by the Office Depot store at 2837 S. Maryland Pkwy.

The program ended Monday, which was the one-month deadline to pay a parking ticket issued on July 19.