65K donation to Shade Tree will support expansion of mental health services

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, The Shade Tree, a 24-hour accessible shelter designed to assist women and children in crisis, announced a $65,000 donation from the Estate of Laurel Davis.

The Shade Tree serves survivors of domestic violence, homelessness, and human trafficking, and say they will use the donation to support the expansion of mental health services for women and children residing at the shelter.

Laurel Elizabeth Davis Babero was a highly successful attorney with several firms in Southern Nevada. She also served as a respected and admired United States Bankruptcy Judge from 2013 until her death in 2018.

“We are very grateful to Laurel Davis for remembering The Shade Tree with such a thoughtful and generous donation,” said Linda Perez, CEO, The Shade Tree.

Laurel Davis was dedicated to the Las Vegas community, volunteering countless hours to nonprofits throughout the valley. As a long-time supporter of The Shade Tree and Noah’s Animal House, Davis participated in annual donation and collection drives.

According to The Shade Tree, Laurel Davis was a dedicated supporter of helping women, children, and beloved family pets in need.

“We will work diligently to honor Laurel Davis’ legacy by utilizing the donation to launch new, expanded mental health services for the women and children living at the shelter. The need for these services is greater now more than ever as our shelter residents cope with regaining stability, dignity and self-reliance amid a pandemic world full of uncertainty,” added Perez.

This donation to The Shade Tree follows a $50,000 donation from the Estate of Laurel Davis made earlier this year to Noah’s Animal House, a full-service pet boarding facility located on the grounds of The Shade Tree that was founded in 2007 to keep the entire family, including beloved pets, united as they transition out of an abusive situation.

Noah’s Animal House is designed to remove the “no pets allowed” barrier found at many women’s shelters so that courageous survivors may get back on their feet with their pet by their side.

Need Help?

If you need assistance please call or text the 24/7 Crisis Hotline at 1-855-385-0072, or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.