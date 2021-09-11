64-year-old woman killed while crossing Flamingo Road, near Buffalo Drive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 64-year-old woman was killed while crossing Flamingo Road, near Buffalo Drive on Friday night.

On Friday, September 10 at approximately 7:32 p.m., a fatal traffic collision occurred at West Flamingo Road and S. Miller Lane, near Buffalo Drive.

According to police, evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that two pedestrians were crossing W. Flamingo Road from north to south in an unmarked crosswalk located on the west side of S. Miller Lane.

Police say a 2017 Porsche Macan was traveling east on W. Flamingo Road approaching S. Miller Lane when one of the pedestrians traveled into the path of the approaching vehicle and was struck.

Arriving medical personnel transported the pedestrian to the University Medical Center’s Trauma Unit in critical condition.

Despite all life-saving measures, the pedestrian succumbed to her injuries shortly after her arrival at the hospital and was pronounced deceased.

The pedestrian death marked the 93rd traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2021.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.