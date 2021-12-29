64-year-old man dies a week after crash at Rainbow and Sahara; woman faces DUI charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A second person has died as a result of a Dec. 21 crash at Sahara Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Patrick Bass, 64, died on Wednesday, more than a week after the crash that claimed the life of 65-year-old Debbie Bass, police said. He was driving a 2018 Hyundai Tucson that collided with a 2008 Buick Lucerne at about 1:20 a.m. on Dec. 21.

Tara Russell, 43, the driver of the Buick, faces five charges including reckless driving and DUI in the crash. Those charges will likely be modified after Patrick Bass’s death. Jail records show she is currently in custody awaiting a Jan. 3 court hearing. Her bail has been set at $250,000.

Both drivers and the passenger were transported to University Medical Center following the crash. Debbie Bass died of her injuries at the hospital.

According to the arrest report for Russell, police “could smell the odor of an unknown alcohol coming from her breath.” Russell also admitted to police that she uses marijuana but couldn’t remember when she last used it.

Police said Russell ran a red light at the intersection and slammed into the side of a Hyundai, which had a green light, causing it to roll multiple times.

The crash was captured on surveillance video and showed the light was red for 18 or 19 seconds before the crash, the report said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Patrick Bass’s death marked the 148th traffic related-fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2021.