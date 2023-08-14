Autumn leaf on the road surface with blue and red police lights in the background (Adobe Stock)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metropolitan police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old bicyclist following a hit-and-run crash in the northwest valley on Monday.

It happened shortly after 6 a.m. along Tenaya Way north of Centennial Parkway.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that the man riding the bicycle was headed northbound on Tenaya in the marked bike lane north of Centennial Parkway.

According to police, the driver of a Hyundai was headed northbound on Tenaya, north of Centennial Parkway, at a high rate of speed, after leaving the scene of a separate hit-and-run crash.

Police say the crash occurred when the front of the Hyundai collided with the rear of the

bicyclist.

The man riding the bicyclist was thrown forward and onto the roadway and later taken to the hospital where he died.

The driver of the Hyundai left the scene following the crash but was later found and it was determined by officers that the Hyundai used in the crash was reported stolen, police said.

According to police the driver who was only identified as a juvenile by police, was associated with several other vehicle thefts throughout the morning. The driver was arrested and booked for all applicable charges.

The bicyclist’s death marked the 87th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2023.

The crash remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section and North

West Area Command’s Patrol Investigation Section.