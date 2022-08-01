LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A $64 million settlement to end litigation over the former Badlands Golf Course is up for consideration when the Las Vegas City Council meets on Wednesday.

The city has been in the middle of lawsuits filed over redevelopment of the property for more than four years, and Councilwoman Victoria Seaman has requested a “discussion for possible action regarding settlement,” according to the City Council agenda for Wednesday’s meeting.

Four active lawsuits — including one that is on appeal with the Nevada Supreme Court after a $49 million judgment was issued against the city — deal with different portions of the land. The golf course closed in 2016 after it was sold to the developers of Tivoli Village in 2015.

Since then, plans emerged to develop the land under new ownership.

“I am hopeful that Wednesday could be the beginning of a settlement,” Seaman said in a statement to 8 News Now on Monday.

“If most of the council approves this settlement offer, we will take all the necessary steps to resolve this quickly. I’ve been able to take it to this point, and I hope my colleagues realize that a resolution allows us to take this matter back into our hands rather than the courts making this decision. This council cannot continue to kick the can down the road any longer and put our taxpayers at risk,” Seaman said.

The land is south of the Suncoast Hotel and west of Boca Park shopping center on Rampart Boulevard and Charleston Boulevard.

In addition to the $49 million court judgment, the city would also pay for $15 million in drainage facilities on the property as part of the settlement.

“The settlement is contingent on the City Council’s consideration and approval of certain land use entitlements for the property,” according to the agenda item. “Upon payment of the settlement funds and approval of the land use entitlements, the pending cases will be dismissed with prejudice and the City will receive a full release of liability.”

Three of the lawsuits were filed by 180 Land Company, LLC. Fore Stars, Ltd., filed the fourth. After the $49 million judgment was reached, the remaining three lawsuits pending in the Eighth Judicial District Court.

