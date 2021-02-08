$633 million in COVID-19 relief funds approved for Nevada rent, school uses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than $633 million in COVID-19 relief has been moved forward to help Nevadans pay rent and get children into classrooms safely, according to a Monday news release from Nevada State Democrats.

Actions taken by the Nevada Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee in Carson City approved the CARES Act funding from the federal government for these specific uses:

$124.8 million in federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program grant funds established by the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2021 to support the Emergency Rental Assistance program related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apply for rental assistance here.

“The approval of more than half a billion dollars for rental assistance and school safety is just the first step we will take toward our state’s recovery this session,” Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro said.

“Making sure we assist families struggling to stay in their homes and getting students safely back in classrooms are top priorities for Senate Democrats. While we are just one week into the legislative session, we will continue to look for every opportunity to help Nevadans recover from this pandemic and come back stronger.”

Senator Chris Brooks, Chair of the Interim Finance Committee, said, “More than $124M was approved to assist Nevadans struggling to make rent as a result of the pandemic. Another $508M was approved to help our schools safely return Nevada students to classrooms in-person. These steps are critical to our state’s recovery.”