LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner identified 63-year-old Lovely Nhess David Guance as the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle in North Las Vegas Friday night. The incident happened at Ann Road and Camino Al Norte in North Las Vegas.

Authorities closed the roads for approximately four hours. Officials do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash, and the driver did stay on scene.