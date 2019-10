LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are on the scene of a deadly crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian. It happened at Ann Road and Camino Al Norte in North Las Vegas.

Authorities are on the scene and say the roads in the area will be closed for the next four hours. Officials do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash, and the driver did stay on scene.

The victim was a 63-year-old, but we do not yet know their identity.

This is a developing story. We will update when we learn more information.