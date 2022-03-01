LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police have arrested a 61-year-old man in connection with a string of robberies in Spring Valley and further north along Rainbow Boulevard.

Alcede Melonson was taken into custody on Monday at his home near Rainbow and Washington Avenue after police received leads when they asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect captured by video surveillance.

Melonson faces 12 counts of robbery and nine counts of burglary. Several businesses along Rainbow were robbed by a man who pointed a gun at store employees and demanded cash.

“We appreciate the assistance!” a social post said on Tuesday after the suspect was apprehended.