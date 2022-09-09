LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman accused of stealing more than $315,000 from two people over the course of about two years was indicted Wednesday by a Clark County grand jury.

Roslynn Myrick, aka Roslynn Jane Phoenix, faces 10 counts that include five counts of theft, three counts of exploitation of an older/vulnerable person, one count of obtaining money under false pretenses and one count of conducting or attempting to conduct a financial transaction with illegally obtained money or property.

The indictment detailed thefts of $116,700 from one man and $199,312.15 from a woman who was at least 60 years old.

Myrick, 61, is accused of convincing the man that she would manage his money in a retirement account and then taking the money for herself.

Myrick deposited a check belonging to the woman into her own account after telling her she would use the money to pay bills. She established power of attorney for the account and proceeded to use the money for her personal benefit. One count of the indictment alleges all the money taken from the woman occurred under false pretenses.

The indictment indicates the thefts occurred between Feb. 5, 2016, and June 12, 2018. Myrick continued to spend the money until Jan. 25, 2019, the indictment alleges.