61-year-old Las Vegas man gets 10 years in prison for robbing 2 banks on the same day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 61-year-old Las Vegas man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years and one month in prison after he robbed two banks on the same day in 2018.

Robert Carl Litheredge pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery and one count of firing a weapon during a violent crime.

According to court documents, Litheredge stole about $22,000 in the bank robberies on April 17, 2018.

Wearing a ski mask and carrying a semi-automatic handgun, Litheredge told customers and employees of a Henderson bank to get down on the floor as he waved the gun in the air. He pointed the gun at a bank employee and demanded money.

Several hours later, Litheredge — again wearing a ski mask and carrying a semi-automatic handgun — entered a different bank in Las Vegas and demanded money. He fired one round into the ceiling. Before leaving the bank with stolen money, Litheredge also fired another round into the ceiling.

Litheredge was arrested the next day in a casino, in possession of a semi-automatic handgun and cash. Litheredge admitted to robbing both banks in interviews with police.

Litheredge has eight prior felony convictions, including two bank robbery convictions from 2001 and 2007. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Richard F. Boulware II sentenced Litheredge to five years of supervised release.

Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Aaron C. Rouse for the FBI made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the FBI, Henderson Police Department, and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre prosecuted the case.