$600M Equifax settlement includes $1.46M payment to Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada will get a $1.46 million payment from Equifax as part of a settlement over the 2017 data breach that exposed information for 147 million people — 56 percent of American adults.

Equifax agreed to pay $600 million, including a $425 million Consumer Restitution Fund to help people affected by the largest-ever breach of consumer data. At least $300 million will pay restitution to people affected. The company will provide free monitoring services for those people, and take steps to make it easier for consumers to get action from the company.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced the settlement Monday. The settlement followed a national investigation involving a coalition of attorneys general from 48 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

According to the release, consumers who are eligible for redress will be required to submit claims online or by mail. Consumers will be able to obtain information about the settlement, check their eligibility to file a claim, and file a claim by phone or online. To receive email updates regarding the launch of the Equifax Settlement Breach online registry, consumers can sign up at www.ftc.gov/equifax-data-breach. Consumers can also call 1-833-759-2982 for more information.