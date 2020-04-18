$600K raised to buy laptops for CCSD students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local companies are stepping up to help CCSD students working from home. The Distance Learning Task Force has raised around $600,000 to purchase Chromebooks for families who can’t afford them.

Reportedly, 120,000 are needed across the district, including about 6,000 for graduating seniors.

8 News Now spoke with local software company NS8 about its generous donation of $10,000, along with one of the movement’s leaders.

“It’s the least we can do to hopefully start a conversation in the tech community in the tech community about us having the means and access to help,” said Gabriel Shepherd, NS8 Executive VP of Marketing.

“There are just so many families out there that can’t afford to purchase one of these and we really want to help them as quickly as possible,” added John Porter of the Distance Learning Task Force.

All the money raised is going directly into CCSD’s technology fund. If you’d like to make a donation, CLICK HERE.